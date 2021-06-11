Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading Down 4%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.61. 5,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 320,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $343.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 103.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

