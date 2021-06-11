Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.00 on August 9th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.0036.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.