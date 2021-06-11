Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AYAAF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Ayala Land has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70.

About Ayala Land

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and planned communities; and sells override units.

