Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
AYAAF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Ayala Land has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70.
About Ayala Land
Recommended Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.