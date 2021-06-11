Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.05

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.30. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 790,196 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $133.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 103.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

