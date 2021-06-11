AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Equities analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report $18.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.12 million to $18.35 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $74.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $74.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $81.37 million to $85.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.61 million.

AUTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

AutoWeb stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.