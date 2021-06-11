Autonio Price Reaches $0.0955 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $357,065.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00168192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00196879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.06 or 0.01158685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,562.56 or 0.99668130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,258,209 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

