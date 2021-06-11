Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,704 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $200.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $200.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,975 shares of company stock worth $1,374,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

