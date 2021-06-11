Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 624.60 ($8.16) and last traded at GBX 612.66 ($8.00), with a volume of 459283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 577.80 ($7.55).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 527.60 ($6.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 566.77. The firm has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

