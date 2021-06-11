Aurora Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Aurora has a market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00105311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.01 or 0.00828175 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

