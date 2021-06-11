Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-61.05 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 48.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Mobile will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

