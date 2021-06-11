Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 48.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%.

Aurora Mobile stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

