Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.51. Atomera has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

