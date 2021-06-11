Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Athene were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Athene by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Athene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

