AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

