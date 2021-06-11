Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.21

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

