Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels makes up approximately 3.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aspen Aerogels worth $41,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE ASPN traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.18 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

