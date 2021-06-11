Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives $45.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.86. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,840. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

