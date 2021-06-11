Argent Trust Co Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,239,016 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

