Argent Trust Co Acquires 4,087 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,079 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.81. 724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,120. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.98.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

