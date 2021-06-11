Argent Capital Management LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Omnicell by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $140.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

