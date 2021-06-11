Argent Capital Management LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 512,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

