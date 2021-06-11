Argent Capital Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $387.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.18. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

