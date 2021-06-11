Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Coverage Initiated at Cheuvreux

Investment analysts at Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ARLLF stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday.
Argan Company Profile
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.