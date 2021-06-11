Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Coverage Initiated at Cheuvreux

Investment analysts at Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARLLF stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday.

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

