ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,536 shares of company stock worth $8,929,554 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

