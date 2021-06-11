Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in May

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arcadis stock remained flat at $$43.60 during midday trading on Friday. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

