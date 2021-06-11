Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in May

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Arcadis stock remained flat at $$43.60 during midday trading on Friday. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78.
About Arcadis
