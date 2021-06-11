Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 172,771 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.0% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $103,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

