Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,466 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.