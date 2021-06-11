Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Appen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

