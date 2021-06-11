API3 Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.12 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00007913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $41.12 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00837277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00087403 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

