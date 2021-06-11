Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOZOY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aozora Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aozora Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.