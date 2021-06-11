Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $403.89.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $384.43. 1,310,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,317. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

