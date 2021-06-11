ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $335.73 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.68 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

