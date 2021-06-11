ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

ANSYS stock opened at $335.73 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.68 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

