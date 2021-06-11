Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

NLY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 496,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,514,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

