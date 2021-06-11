Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,969. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $137,150 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

