Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.50 million-147.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ ANIK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.76. 165,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.14 million, a P/E ratio of -23.68, a PEG ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

