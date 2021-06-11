Analyzing Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mongolia Energy $143.89 million 0.04 $184.42 million N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.31 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -14.86

Mongolia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mongolia Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.49%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Mongolia Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Mongolia Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia. It holds approximately 13,981 hectares of exploration and mining concession areas for coal and ferrous resources in Western Mongolia at Khovd, Gobi Altay, Olon Bulag, and Bayan-Ulgii. The company is also involved in the provision of management services, and secretarial and nominee services, as well as mining and exploration advisory service; trading of coal; and operation of coal washing plants. Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

