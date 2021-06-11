Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Target Price at $46.00

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.88. 11,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $343,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

