Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $499.43

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $499.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.51. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,843. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.96. MSCI has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

