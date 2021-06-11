Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target at $28.00

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of MOR stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 6,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,581. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

