Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENRFF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

