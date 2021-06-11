Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target at $710.24

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $710.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $686.74. 708,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $665.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

