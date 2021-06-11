Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) PT at $40.39

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.39.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,477,000 after acquiring an additional 311,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 601,801 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.