Analysts Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Target Price at $18.23

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.23.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.83. 84,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,202. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

