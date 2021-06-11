Analysts Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.75 Million

Brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report sales of $775.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $821.20 million and the lowest is $752.00 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $539.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

SGMS traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $74.63. 3,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,533. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

