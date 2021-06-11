Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $156.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.11 million. Employers posted sales of $211.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $636.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $654.92 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 99.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,590. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

