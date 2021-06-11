Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to report $1.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.45 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 112,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $272.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 99,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

