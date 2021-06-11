Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.02 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $231.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

