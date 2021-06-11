Analysts Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 763.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE MC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.54. 1,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $24,781,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 87.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

