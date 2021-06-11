ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.51

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 14934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

ALNPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ANA in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ANA in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

